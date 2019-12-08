Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Considered probable Sunday
Crabbe (knee) has a good chance to play Sunday against the Hornets.
Crabbe will likely play make a return after a two-game absence due to a right knee injury. An official update from the team should come later in the day clarifying Crabbe's status. If he's given the green light, DeAndre Bembry and Evan Turner would likely see a slight reduction in minutes.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...