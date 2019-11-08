Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Could return during road trip
Crabbe (knee) might be able to return during the Hawks' upcoming five-game road trip, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Crabbe has yet to debut for the Hawks this season as a result of right knee surgery. Once he's able to go, it's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench.
