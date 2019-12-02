Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful Monday
Crabbe is doubtful for Monday's game against the Warriors due to an illness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Crabbe's availability is in question after falling ill over the weekend. With DeAndre' Bembry (hip) and Cam Reddish (wrist) also banged up, there's a chance for Evan Turner will see extended run if Crabbe's held out.
