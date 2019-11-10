Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful Sunday
Crabbe (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Portland, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crabbe continues to work back from right knee surgery and has yet to play this season. Assuming he's out Sunday, his next opportunity to take the court arrives Tuesday against the Nuggets.
