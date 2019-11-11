Crabbe (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Hawks' 124-113 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

For the first time all season, Crabbe was dressed and available to play after his recovery from April 4 right knee surgery kept him out for the Hawks' first eight games. Coach Lloyd Pierce noted prior to the contest that Crabbe would only play in an emergency, however, so it didn't come as a surprise that the swingman ultimately wasn't summoned from the bench. He'll continue to work on his conditioning during practice in anticipation of making his Hawks debut at some point during the team's five-game road trip that kicks off Tuesday in Denver.