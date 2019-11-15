Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Makes team debut
Crabbe (knee) played 15 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Hawks' 128-112 loss to the Suns, finishing with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block.
Crabbe had technically been available for both of the Hawks' previous two games, but coach Lloyd Pierce declined to use the swingman outside of an emergency while he worked back from April surgery on his right knee. The 27-year-old finally received the green light to debut for Atlanta on Thursday, turning in an underwhelming outing off the bench. Crabbe's path to playing time opened a little wider in recent days when Kevin Huerter (shoulder) was ruled out through the rest of November, but rookie first-round pick Cam Reddish looks like he'll get the first crack at replacing the starting shooting guard.
