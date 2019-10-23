Play

Crabbe (knee) is out for Thursday's contest against Detroit, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It was expected that Crabbe wouldn't be available for at least the start of the regular season, as the guard continues to rehab from knee surgery. Cam Reddish will reportedly start at shooting guard Thursday, with Kevin Huerter and DeAndre' Bembry coming in off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories