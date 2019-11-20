Play

Crabbe will face a 25-minute restriction Wednesday against the Bucks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Crabbe made his season debut last week and played exactly 15 minutes in his first three games of the season. The 27-year-old hasn't provided significant value thus far and is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while not recording an assist.

