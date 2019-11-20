Hawks' Allen Crabbe: On 25-minute restriction
Crabbe will face a 25-minute restriction Wednesday against the Bucks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crabbe made his season debut last week and played exactly 15 minutes in his first three games of the season. The 27-year-old hasn't provided significant value thus far and is averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while not recording an assist.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.