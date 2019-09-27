Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Out for preseason
Crabbe (knee) has not yet been cleared for training camp and is not expected to participate in preseason.
Crabbe is still working his way back from having a right knee arthroscopy back in early April, and it's no real surprise that he won't participate in preseason. With that, Crabbe's chances of being ready for the start of the regular season don't appear to be too high either.
