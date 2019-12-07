Crabbe (knee) participated in a "low-minute" game during Saturday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Crabbe appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Hornets, as coach Lloyd Pierce said that he "could be available soon". He's missed the past two games due to the unspecified knee injury but was averaging 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game prior.