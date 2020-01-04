Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Probable Saturday
Crabbe is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a sore left knee, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crabbe emerged from Friday's tilt with Boston with a sore left knee. Look for an update closer to tipoff clarifying his official availability, though the injury doesn't appear to be anything too concerning.
