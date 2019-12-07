Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Questionable Sunday
Crabbe (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Hornets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Crabbe has missed the past two games due to right knee soreness, but he was able to go through a "low-minute" game during Saturday's practice, suggesting he might be able to take the court Sunday. More information may arrive following Atlanta's morning shootaround.
