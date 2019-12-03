Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out for Wednesday
Crabbe won't play Wednesday against the Nets after undergoing a non-surgical procedure on his knee Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Crabbe's timetable for a return is unknown at this time, though the team should update his status closer to Sunday's matchup against Charlotte. Evan Turner and DeAndre' Bembry should be in line for more minutes until Crabbe is cleared for action.
