Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Tuesday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Crabbe was able to practice Monday, but he's not yet ready to make his season debut. His next chance to take the court will come Wednesday against Chicago.
