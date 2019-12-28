Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points in thumping loss
Crabbe amassed 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-86 loss to Milwaukee.
Crabbe dropped a season-high 20 points Friday, hitting double-digits for just the fifth time this season. Trae Young (ankle) left during the second quarter and was unable to return and he has already been ruled out for the next game. While Crabbe is not the obvious beneficiary, the Hawks are basically going to go with whoever has the hot hand. Crabbe could be someone to keep n eye on in deeper formats just in case he can keep things going in the short-term.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.