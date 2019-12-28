Crabbe amassed 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-86 loss to Milwaukee.

Crabbe dropped a season-high 20 points Friday, hitting double-digits for just the fifth time this season. Trae Young (ankle) left during the second quarter and was unable to return and he has already been ruled out for the next game. While Crabbe is not the obvious beneficiary, the Hawks are basically going to go with whoever has the hot hand. Crabbe could be someone to keep n eye on in deeper formats just in case he can keep things going in the short-term.