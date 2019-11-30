Hawks' Allen Crabbe: Starting Saturday
Crabbe will start Saturday against the Rockets, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Cam Reddish nursing a sprained wrist, Crabbe will make his first start of the season. When he's played at least 20 minutes this year, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
