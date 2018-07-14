Hawks' Alpha Kaba: Erupts for 15-rebound double-double in LVSL action
Kaba posted 14 points (4=9 FG, 6-8 FT). 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots across24 minutes in Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round win over the Clippers.
The 6-10 center elected to return to his native France to play after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Hawks. His return to NBA action was fairly quiet until Friday's explosive game. While the Hawks are stacked at center, Kaba looked ready for big-time action against the Clippers, as all four of his blocked shots were decisive and clean. If he can't land a training camp invite he'll likely head back home to play overseas.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...