Kaba posted 14 points (4=9 FG, 6-8 FT). 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots across24 minutes in Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round win over the Clippers.

The 6-10 center elected to return to his native France to play after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Hawks. His return to NBA action was fairly quiet until Friday's explosive game. While the Hawks are stacked at center, Kaba looked ready for big-time action against the Clippers, as all four of his blocked shots were decisive and clean. If he can't land a training camp invite he'll likely head back home to play overseas.