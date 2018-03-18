Hawks' Andrew White: Assigned to G League
The Hawks assigned White to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday.
After signing a two-way contract with the Hawks in January, White is eligible to spend up to 45 days in the NBA this season before the team would have to sign him to a standard deal or release him from the roster. Though the rookie out of Syracuse has been a staple of the NBA rotation for the past five games, White may have been sent back to Erie in order for the Hawks to manipulate his NBA service time. Expect him to resurface in Atlanta before the season draws to a close.
