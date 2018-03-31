Hawks' Andrew White: Assigned to G-League
White has been assigned to the G-League Erie BayHawks to participate in the team's playoff contest Saturday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White has been garnering some solid run in the NBA in the month of March, averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. However, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse has had a much more impactful campaign in the G-League, with the BayHawks certainly wanting him back for their postseason. In Erie, he's averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes. Notably, he's also drilling 2.6 threes per game at a 40.3 percent mark.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...