White has been assigned to the G-League Erie BayHawks to participate in the team's playoff contest Saturday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

White has been garnering some solid run in the NBA in the month of March, averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game. However, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse has had a much more impactful campaign in the G-League, with the BayHawks certainly wanting him back for their postseason. In Erie, he's averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes. Notably, he's also drilling 2.6 threes per game at a 40.3 percent mark.