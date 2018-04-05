Hawks' Andrew White: Assigned to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Thursday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
White was promoted to Atlanta on Wednesday for the team's home outing against the Heat, but he ended up scoring zero points in 10 minutes off the bench. White will now re-join Erie for it's conference finals game Friday against Raptors 905 in the G-League playoffs.
