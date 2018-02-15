Hawks' Andrew White: Assigned to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With the Hawks holding out multiple starters Wednesday against the Pistons, White got his first taste of NBA action this season, posting a respectable 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes. However, with the All-Star break arriving, White will head back to the G-League and should remain there for the time being. The Hawks will likely be back to full strength following the break, which should take White off the fantasy radar once again even when he's recalled.
