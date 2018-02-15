White totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pistons.

White got his first minutes of the season after being recalled on Sunday from the G-League and made the most of his opportunity, putting up 11 shots from the floor in under 20 minutes. He wasn't shy to shoot the three, so it seems that White will lack the nerves that usually come with a call-up and could be in line to see minutes on a Hawks roster trying to evaluate their young talent.