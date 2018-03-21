White recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 win over the Jazz.

White hauled in a career high rebounding total while swatting his first block. He has appeared in only nine games thus far this season, but White has already seen double-digit minutes seven times. With the Hawks in rebuilding mode, expect young players like White to continue receiving ample minutes down the stretch.