Hawks' Andrew White: Grabs career-high eight rebounds in Tuesday's win
White recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 win over the Jazz.
White hauled in a career high rebounding total while swatting his first block. He has appeared in only nine games thus far this season, but White has already seen double-digit minutes seven times. With the Hawks in rebuilding mode, expect young players like White to continue receiving ample minutes down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...