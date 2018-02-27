Hawks' Andrew White: Heads back to G-League
White was assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White was called up to Atlanta on Monday for the team's matchup with the Lakers, and he ended up playing 19 minutes off the bench and scoring four points. He'll now return to Erie, which would suggest that he will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
