Hawks' Andrew White: Recalled from G League
The Hawks recalled White from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White is set to dress for the NBA squad in its game Monday against the Lakers, which would mark only his third appearance of the season for Atlanta. Though he only saw a minute of garbage time in his last outing Feb. 23 against Indiana, White should be in store for more run Monday, as Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the team's morning shootaround that he anticipates the rookie from Syracuse will "get some minutes," per Cunningham.
