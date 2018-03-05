Hawks' Andrew White: Recalled from G League
The Hawks recalled White from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White and Josh Magette will rejoin the NBA team in Toronto following brief stints in the G League, likely meaning that both players will dress Tuesday against the Raptors with all of DeAndre' Bembry (abdomen), Malcolm Delaney (ankle), Antonius Cleveland (ankle) and Tyler Cavanaugh (ankle) looking uncertain to play. Over three appearances with the Hawks this season, White is averaging 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 12.3 minutes per contest.
