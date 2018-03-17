Hawks' Andrew White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Saturday.
White agreed to a two-way deal with the Hawks back in mid-January and has seen solid run with both the Hawks and the BayHawks since. At the NBA level, he's averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 boards across 14.3 minutes in seven appearances. In the G-League, he's posting 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while hitting 2.6 threes at a 40.3 percent clip in 31.4 minutes per game.
