Hawks' Andrew White: Recalled from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White has moved back and forth between the two teams multiple times over the last few days, which appears to be an effort by the Hawks to manage his overall days spent at the NBA level considering his two-way contract limitations. However, despite rejoining the Hawks, White is likely only in line for a minor role off the bench, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes for the time being.
