White was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

White has bounced between the NBA and the G-League this season while he's been on a two-way contract. His latest G-League stint was for a single game and now he'll be on the Hawks' roster as they take on the Magic on Sunday. He's been seeing 14.6 minutes a game with the Hawks and likely isn't worth playing in most fantasy formats.

