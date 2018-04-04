White was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

White was sent to the G-League to help Erie with their playoff run. But, with that game over with, he'll head back to Atlanta. He's seen mostly spot run with the team as of late, but has averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 14.6 minutes over his past 11 appearances.