White was recalled from the G-Leagues' Erie BayHawks on Saturday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Erie was eliminated from the playoffs Friday night, so White will presumably remain with Atlanta for the team's final two games of the regular season. Since March 9, White is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes at the NBA level.

