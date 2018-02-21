Hawks' Andrew White: Recalled from G League
The Hawks recalled White from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White, one of two players on the Atlanta roster signed to a two-way contract, made his NBA team in the Hawks' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 14 against the Pistons, scoring 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and adding two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes. It's worth noting that the Hawks were holding out several key regulars for the second half of the back-to-back set, so even though he's now back with the NBA team, White is far from guaranteed to hold down a rotation spot in the second half of the season.
