Hawks' Andrew White: Sees just 15 games in NBA
White managed 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 15 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.
White saw significant time in the G League this season but did enjoy some action in the NBA with the Hawks. His best game of the year came on Valentine's Day when he went off for 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting at Detroit. White will likely find his way onto a G League squad in time for next season.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....