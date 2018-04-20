White managed 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists over 15 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.

White saw significant time in the G League this season but did enjoy some action in the NBA with the Hawks. His best game of the year came on Valentine's Day when he went off for 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting at Detroit. White will likely find his way onto a G League squad in time for next season.