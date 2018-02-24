Play

White was assigned to the G-Legaue's Erie BayHawks on Saturday.

White will head back to the G-League after playing just over a minute in Friday's loss to the Pacers. While he appeared in 17 minutes during his first contest with the Hawks, he doesn't figure to see much, if any, time when the team is fully healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories