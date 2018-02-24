Hawks' Andrew White: Sent back to G-League
White was assigned to the G-Legaue's Erie BayHawks on Saturday.
White will head back to the G-League after playing just over a minute in Friday's loss to the Pacers. While he appeared in 17 minutes during his first contest with the Hawks, he doesn't figure to see much, if any, time when the team is fully healthy.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...