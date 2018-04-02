White was assigned to the G-League on Monday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

White joins the likes of Tyler Cavanaugh, Jeremy Evans and Josh Magette in heading to the G-League, as they look to make a run in the playoffs with the BayHawks. Look for him to be recalled shortly after Tuesday's G-League contest and should then provide depth on the wing for Atlanta. That said, White was a DNP-CD in Sunday's game against the Magic.