Hawks' Andrew White: Summoned from G-League
White was recalled from the G-League prior to Sunday's game against the Pistons.
White inked a two-way deal with the Hawks in mid-January but has spent the last month with the team's G-League affiliate in Erie. He'll make his way to the NBA on Sunday but likely won't see much run with the Hawks. He can be left off your fantasy radar.
