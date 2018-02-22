Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Agrees to 10-day deal with Atlanta
The Hawks plan to sign Cleveland to a 10-day contract prior to Friday's game against the Pacers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
After going undrafted out of Southeast Missouri State in June, Cleveland inked a training-camp deal with the Warriors, only to get waived at final roster cuts. The shooting guard stuck around with the Warriors' G League affiliate at Santa Cruz and attracted the attention of the Mavericks, who signed him to a two-way contract. Cleveland made his NBA debut in mid-November and logged 13 appearances for Dallas, averaging 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game before being waived in December. The Hawks will give Cleveland a trial coming out of the All-Star break and see if he can crack an unsettled backcourt rotation, but the 24-year-old may need to make a quick impression if he hopes to stick around for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...