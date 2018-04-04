Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Available to play Wednesday
Cleveland (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup against Miami, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cleveland was cleared to play Tuesday night, but ended up not seeing the floor. He's once again been cleared to play Thursday, though it's unclear if he'll see the floor this time around.
