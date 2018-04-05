Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Considered probable vs. Wizards
Cleveland (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
This is the second straight game that Cleveland has been listed as probable, and chances are the 24-year-old will be back on the floor Friday night. He only played 12 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Heat, however, so chances are Cleveland will be limited off the bench again verse Washington.
More News
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Probable to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...