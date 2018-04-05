Cleveland (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

This is the second straight game that Cleveland has been listed as probable, and chances are the 24-year-old will be back on the floor Friday night. He only played 12 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Heat, however, so chances are Cleveland will be limited off the bench again verse Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories