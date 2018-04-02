Cleveland (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Cleveland has been out for over a month with an ankle injury and while he's likely set to sit out again Tuesday, his designation as doubtful is still somewhat encouraging that he's nearing a return. Following Tuesday's contest, the Hawks have just four games left on the schedule, so Cleveland is still in danger of not taking the court again this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories