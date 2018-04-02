Cleveland (ankle) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Cleveland has been out for over a month with an ankle injury and while he's likely set to sit out again Tuesday, his designation as doubtful is still somewhat encouraging that he's nearing a return. Following Tuesday's contest, the Hawks have just four games left on the schedule, so Cleveland is still in danger of not taking the court again this season.