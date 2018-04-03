Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Good to go Tuesday
Cleveland (ankle) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cleveland was originally given a doubtful designation for Tuesday's contest, but apparently made some unexpected progress overnight and will now try and give it a go. With the likes of Dennis Schroder (ankle), Malcolm Delaney (ankle) and Jaylen Morris (ankle) out, there's a good chance Cleveland gets some run in his first game back. That said, he's been sidelined for over a month now, so Cleveland may need some time to get his conditioning in order.
