Cleveland (ankle) signed a second 10-day contract with the Hawks on Sunday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cleveland has been unable to play during his recent stint with the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but Atlanta could get a chance to evaluate him Tuesday against the Raptors if he's ultimately able to play. He's averaged just 6 minutes per game in 13 games at the NBA level this season.

