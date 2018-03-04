Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Inks second 10-day contract with Hawks
Cleveland (ankle) signed a second 10-day contract with the Hawks on Sunday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cleveland has been unable to play during his recent stint with the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but Atlanta could get a chance to evaluate him Tuesday against the Raptors if he's ultimately able to play. He's averaged just 6 minutes per game in 13 games at the NBA level this season.
