Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Non-factor all season
Cleveland posted 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists across 17 games played with the Hawks and Mavericks during 2017-18.
Cleveland was basically a non-factor all year long during his rookie season as his highest scoring total was only five points. The Southeast Missouri State product will be a free agent this summer although it would not be a surprise if he starts next year off in the G League.
