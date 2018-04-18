Cleveland posted 1.4 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists across 17 games played with the Hawks and Mavericks during 2017-18.

Cleveland was basically a non-factor all year long during his rookie season as his highest scoring total was only five points. The Southeast Missouri State product will be a free agent this summer although it would not be a surprise if he starts next year off in the G League.

