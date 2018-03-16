Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Saturday
Cleveland will remain out Saturday against Milwaukee, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
The injury has kept Cleveland sidelined for several months, and the Hawks have not provided much information with regard to his recovery. It appears the former 10-day signee will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
