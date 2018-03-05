Cleveland (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Cleveland, who just signed a second 10-day contract with the Hawks on Sunday, is still hampered by an ankle injury, and it's unclear whether or not he will be healthy enough to return during stint with the team. Cleveland's long-term outlook with the team was already bleak, but the injury surely isn't doing him any good in this situation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories