Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Wednesday
Cleveland (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Pacers, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cleveland has yet to see the court since signing a 10-day contract last week, but the Hawks have already indicated they expect to bring him back on a second deal in order to get a better look at him. In the meantime, Cleveland will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming on Friday against the Warriors.
