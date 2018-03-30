Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Friday vs. 76ers
Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Cleveland continues to be without any concrete timetable for a return and at this point, it seems unlikely he'll be back at any point over the final week and a half of the season. If that is the case, look for the young guard to compete for a roster spot during training camp ahead of the 2018-19 campaign next fall.
