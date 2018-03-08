Play

Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Despite being signed to a second 10-day deal on Sunday, Cleveland still hasn't seen the floor for the Hawks while working back from an ankle injury. Considering Atlanta is still keeping him around, there's clearly some optimism for a speedy return, though no timetable has been provided at this point. Whether healthy or not, Cleveland likely won't be a fantasy contributor.

