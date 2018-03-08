Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Friday vs. Indiana
Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Despite being signed to a second 10-day deal on Sunday, Cleveland still hasn't seen the floor for the Hawks while working back from an ankle injury. Considering Atlanta is still keeping him around, there's clearly some optimism for a speedy return, though no timetable has been provided at this point. Whether healthy or not, Cleveland likely won't be a fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Inks second 10-day contract with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Ruled out for Monday's contest•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...