Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Thursday vs. Hornets
Cleveland (ankle) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cleveland just signed with the Hawks for the rest of the season following two 10-day contracts, so despite the lingering ailment, the team clearly believes in his upside and will keep him around until he's back to full strength. However, that won't be the case Thursday, as Cleveland is set to miss a 10th straight game while working back from left ankle surgery. Cleveland's next shot to play will come on Saturday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Will remain in Atlanta for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Sunday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Friday vs. Indiana•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Inks second 10-day contract with Hawks•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...