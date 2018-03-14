Cleveland (ankle) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Cleveland just signed with the Hawks for the rest of the season following two 10-day contracts, so despite the lingering ailment, the team clearly believes in his upside and will keep him around until he's back to full strength. However, that won't be the case Thursday, as Cleveland is set to miss a 10th straight game while working back from left ankle surgery. Cleveland's next shot to play will come on Saturday against the Bucks.