Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Tuesday
Cleveland (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Thunder.
The 10-day signee will miss a ninth straight contest as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Cleveland is not fantasy-relevant, and that will likely remain the case for the duration of the season, unless he's thrust into a more significant late-season role as the Hawks careen toward the high-lottery.
